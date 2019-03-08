New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to showcase work of Lowestoft firm

The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Steven Paston/PA Wire. PA Wire

The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host its first Premier League match tonight when the north London club host Crystal Palace, and the work of a Lowestoft firm will be on show throughout.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After two years of playing their home games under the famous arch at Wembley, Spurs will kick off life at their new ground thanks to the talents of Harrod Sport.

The company, based in Pinbush Road, have a 25-year relationship with the club, and have worked to ensure the seamless transition between football, rugby and American football matches at the ground.

A spokeswoman for Harrod Sport said: “The club have, without a doubt, created one of the finest stadiums in the world for spectators and visitors and, in turn, delivered a major new landmark for Tottenham and London.

“The extraordinary design will reset parameters surrounding what is achievable with multi-sport venues.

The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. PICTURES COURTESY OF HARROD SPORT. The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. PICTURES COURTESY OF HARROD SPORT.

“Harrod Sport are honoured to have been involved in this amazing project and look forward to the opening game with excitement and pride.”

In October 2017, design manager Mark Smith and sales manager John Robinson met with design engineers, the principal pitch contractor, and the head of playing surfaces.

The result is a retractable pitch which, when used for football matches, leaves fans in the front row just five metres from the goal line, closer than any other newly developed top-flight stadium.

The stadium is the first of its kind in the UK to have two pitches inside the same bowl.

The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. PICTURES COURTESY OF HARROD SPORT. The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. PICTURES COURTESY OF HARROD SPORT.

The retractable, natural turf surface splits into three pitch-long steel trays with an invisible and imperceptible join.

The trays weigh more than 3,000 tonnes each and can be rolled under the South Stand to reveal the artificial surface in 25 minutes.

The natural turf can also remain under the stand for up to 10 days thanks to LED lighting and cooling and irrigation systems.

As well as providing goalposts for football, NFL and rugby games, the company also created bespoke PVC foam wedges to ensure warm-up goals are on a level surface.

The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. PICTURES COURTESY OF HARROD SPORT. The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. PICTURES COURTESY OF HARROD SPORT.

There are also turf trays, crowd protection ball stop systems, NFL and rugby lifting devices, goalpost storage trolley, post protectors, and corner poles.

Plans for the new stadium were originally submitted in 2009 as Spurs looked to move away from their White Hart Lane home, which held 36,284.

After construction began in 2015, the new 62,062 seater ground welcomed visitors in March to an under-18 fixture between Tottenham and Southampton, before a legends game saw former Spurs stars take on an Inter Milan side on Saturday.

The new stadium is now the seventh biggest in the UK, and the second largest in the Premier League behind Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

As well as regular football games, the ground will be the dedicated home of NFL in the UK following a 10-year partnership, as well as Saracens Rugby Club hosting their annual showpiece fixture at the ground.