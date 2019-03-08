Search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Meet the Lowestoft company starring at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

PUBLISHED: 16:29 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 20 September 2019

Harrod Sport, in Lowestoft, have a starring role at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. PHOTO: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Harrod Sport, in Lowestoft, have a starring role at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. PHOTO: Adam Davy/PA Wire

PA Wire

A Lowestoft company are celebrating another starring role as the Rugby World Cup kicks off thousands of miles away.

Japan's Kotaro Matsushima, right, celebrates with Yu Tamura after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool A game at Tokyo Stadium between Russia and Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. PHOTO: AP Photo/Eugene HoshikoJapan's Kotaro Matsushima, right, celebrates with Yu Tamura after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool A game at Tokyo Stadium between Russia and Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. PHOTO: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Harrod Sport, based on Pinbush Road, have once again provided their products on the biggest stage in rugby, having supplied the posts for the last two tournaments.

With the host nation getting the tournament under way this morning, bosses at the Lowestoft company have celebrated another success, months after playing a major role in the building of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Kevin Utton, director of sales and marketing, said: "We have done quite a few major events over the years but it is always nice to add another.

"It is what we strive to do and we try to put our products on a world class level and that is something we are very proud of.

Japan fans during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Tokyo Stadium. PHOTO: Adam Davy/PA Wire.Japan fans during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Tokyo Stadium. PHOTO: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

"We have supplied the posts for each match venue and some of the training grounds.

"We provided them for all the stadiums in England for the World Cup four years ago, and did two of the stadiums in New Zealand four years before that."

Preparations for the tournament began a number of years ago, with Japanese distributor Kofu visiting the UK in March 2016 to become the exclusive Harrod Sport distributor for Japan.

With Harrod Sport bosses making a number of trips to Japan throughout the preparations, Mr Utton promises travelling fans will enjoy the "wonderful place."

He said: "It was quite important for us to be on the ground for this, so we found a good partner and they helped us secure the contract. They were an ideal partner for us.

"Japan is a great place. It is fabulous and wonderful. The people are very welcoming and humble.

"They don't do things by half so it will be a great spectacle. If they do something, they do it properly."

The Lowestoft company marked a 25-year relationship with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year after working with the club to ensure the stadium can host football, rugby and American football matches through use of a retractable pitch.

