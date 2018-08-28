Search

Historic hotel’s owner put to the test in The Hotel Inspector

PUBLISHED: 11:34 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 30 January 2019

Alex Polizzi and Robin Twigge at The Swan in Norfolk. Photo: Channel 5

Alex Polizzi and Robin Twigge at The Swan in Norfolk. Photo: Channel 5

(C) Channel 5

The owner of an historic hotel and bar in rural Norfolk has appeared on a hit television show.

Robin Twigge, owner of the 16th century Swan Hotel starred in Channel 5’s the Hotel Inspector: Checking In, Checking Out, which aired on Tuesday, January 29.

Mr Twigge appeared on Alex Polizzi’s long-running show back in 2009, where he was slated for ignoring the accommodation side of the Harleston business in favour of the bar.

Ms Polizzi found an unmanned reception, no guest lounge, threadbare carpets and urine stains on the bathroom floor in her first visit a decade ago. She was also less than impressed with the oversized breakfast menu.

The Hotel Inspector was more generous this time around, praising recent refurbishments and helping Mr Twigge set up a new and modern-looking website.

Mr Twigge said: “We watched it with the staff and customers in the bar, I think it was a great success. I got three new bookings last night.

“One of the main messages from the programme was the importance of good websites for small businesses. I have definitely seen an increase in business since filming last summer.”

