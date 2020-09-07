Search

Old bank turned into vets after £5m makeover

PUBLISHED: 17:08 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 07 September 2020

Vets One Group have taken over the old NatWest Bank building on the Hardwick, in Kings Lynn, after a £5 million makeover. Photo: Vets One

Vets One Group have taken over the old NatWest Bank building on the Hardwick, in Kings Lynn, after a £5 million makeover. Photo: Vets One

Vets One

A new veterinary practice has taken the place of a town’s bank after a £5m makeover.

The NatWest Bank building on the Hardwick, in King’s Lynn, has sprung back into life following the makeover and a change of business.

The Old Bank is now home to the f Vets One Group, sister company to the original Vets One, just outside Downham Market.

Sophie Bush, clinical lead and partner in the business, said: “To manage to get our doors open this month is a huge relief coupled with a lot of excitement.

“We have a launch team in place that combined have over 70 years’ veterinary experience and we are all looking forward to meeting both the owners and the pets that reside in the town”.

The new site has state of the art equipment including digital X Ray, two sterile operating theatres with full monitoring equipment, specialist dental theatre incorporating X Ray, full in-house laboratory and spacious dog, cat and isolation wards.

