'I have not seen democracy today' - disappointment at approval of major development

The site earmarked for new industrial units off Rollesby Road in King's Lynn

A major development in west Norfolk has been given the go ahead despite fierce objections from residents.

Councillors are being recommended to back plans for industrial units off Rollesby Road in King's Lynn

West Norfolk council’s planning committee met on Monday morning to discuss proposals to develop 16 industrial units on the western side of Rollesby Road, on the Hardwick industrial estate, and objections from residents of King’s Avenue and Extons Place, which back onto the site.

Planning officers had previously recommended the plans for approval.

Penny Philpotts, 58, a resident of King’s Avenue who spoke at the meeting, said: “This site is not a subtle location and is totally unnecessary. It is a registered green site which houses an abundance of different wildlife.

“Elderly people, children and people who don’t have access to cars use the green space as a resource for some quiet time and relaxation. We aren’t against industry, but there are other places that could have been used.”

Speaking after the decision was made, Ms Philpotts said: “I am so disappointed about the result, the green site was our last barrier between the industrial sites.”

Deborah Hicknell also live on King’s Avenue and her property backs onto the proposed site.

She said: “We know that our property was built in 1903 and we are worried that the new development will cause building and maintenance damage. There is land literally metres away that they could have used instead of the space behind our houses.

“I have lost all confidence in the council now, and a lot of us are worried.”

Another concerned resident agreed that she had lost faith in the council.

She said: “ I have lived in my house for 16 years and this summer is the first time I have heard noise from the industrial estate and this winter was the first time I could see buildings from my upstairs windows. This means trees are already being taken down without our knowledge, I wouldn’t trust the council now.”

Kerron Abel said: “We have always said ‘we are a battleship going down, but firing guns’. Today we haven’t been listened to, I have not seen democracy today.

“Political bodies should get together and look and listen to the people.”

Councillors John and Sandra Collop said they were very disappointed, and thought the residents had a good case.

“It was a very bad decision.” Mr Collop added.