Dog grooming salon and vape shop on the move in town

PUBLISHED: 07:17 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:17 15 September 2020

Happy Paws will open at 3 Market Street in North Walsham. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Happy Paws will open at 3 Market Street in North Walsham. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

A popular dog grooming salon is set to move into the former location of a vape shop.

Happy Paws, which was based on Walcott Road in Bacton until July this year, will move into 3 Market Street, North Walsham after vape shop The Vapeologists, moved to a location in the Market Place.

A date for the salon’s opening is yet to be announced, with owner Sarah Knights hoping to begin trading from the premises as soon as possible.

Ms Knights lives in North Walsham and said she moved the business in order to work closer to home.

She said: “It was a decision I made because I’ve lived in North Walsham for a long time, so it just seemed sensible for me to be somewhere a bit closer to home.

“There’s plenty of business in North Walsham, so it’s a good place to be I think.

“I’m not sure when I’ll be able to open because I’m awaiting change of use from the council. It’s a bit of a nuisance, but my customers have been very good and very loyal, and they’ve all been happy to wait for me to open.”

