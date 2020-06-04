Search

Halfords fully reopens two Norfolk and Waveney stores to the public

PUBLISHED: 14:52 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 04 June 2020

Halfords in King's Lynn has fully reopened to the public with social distancing measures in place. Picture: GoogleMaps

GoogleMaps

Halfords has reopened 100 more stores across the UK today - including two in Norfolk and Waveney.

Previously Halfords - which was classed as an essential store - was operating a ‘dark store’ model meaning shoppers could not browse. Now the stores will be reopened with social distancing measures in place. The stores which have now reopened fully to the public are in King’s Lynn and Lowestoft.

MORE: Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

 Measures in place to keep the public and staff safe includes restricting the amount of people coming into store, queue marshalling, safety notices and floor markings, as well as sneeze screens. Customers will also be asked not to handle or try on products.

Graham Stapleton, Halfords chief executive, said: “With lockdown restrictions lifting many of us are starting to think about returning to work and what our commutes will begin to look like and we’ve seen a big surge in demand for e-bikes and e-scooters. More members of the public are turning to e-bikes to help them commute to work as an affordable alternative to public transport or driving. We offer a wide range of e-bikes which can facilitate journeys of up to 60 miles on one charge.

MORE: ‘We’ve missed it’: Public flock to McDonald’s as drive-throughs reopen



“With our roads becoming slightly busier we are also anticipating a similar level of demand for our motoring products and services in the coming days, as people begin to use vehicles again that in some cases will have been off the road for many weeks. The expansion of our new Retail Lite model will assist us in meeting this increased demand, which in turn will allow us to continue helping to keep the UK moving.”

