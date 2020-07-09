Laura Ashley slashes prices by half in final closing down sale

Laura Ashley in Norwich. Pic: Archant Archant

Laura Ashley in Norwich is offering furniture and clothing at half price to sell off stock as it prepares to close for good.

The brand, which began in the 1950s and has stores in London Street in the city centre and the Eaton Waitrose, announced it was closing last month. It went into administration in March. Offers include 50pc off furniture, lighting and bedding, as well as at least 50pc off all womenswear and fashion accessories. Ready-made curtains have 60pc off.

The stores adhere to a strict policy of social distancing with a limited number of shoppers allowed in at any time, as well as regular deep cleaning. Card payments are encouraged.

