Hair salon to expand into historic Norwich venue

PUBLISHED: 11:06 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 10 July 2019

Deb Dominic, Hairsmiths. Pic: Deb Dominic

Hair stylist Deb Dominic is to celebrate her 40th birthday in true style - by opening a bigger salon in one of the city's oldest buildings.

Deb Dominic, who is expanding her hair salon, moving into a new period building on Timberhill. Pic: Deb DominicDeb Dominic, who is expanding her hair salon, moving into a new period building on Timberhill. Pic: Deb Dominic

Deb, who owns Hairsmiths currently based at Woburn Court, Guildhall Hill, is expanding her business to Number 33, Timberhill, a distinctive four-storey pink building which dates to 1700 and has a blue plaque. The salon move next month coincides with Deb's 40th birthday - so she's planning on celebrating at the end of the first day there. "I've got a magnum of champagne all ready," she said.

The new salon means more stylists will be taken on, both employed and those renting chairs, and Deb is also planning to expand the current make-up and beauty services offered. She's also hoping to use the basement for an enterprise which she's keeping tight-lipped about and will be offering space in the building to other independent businesses.

"The nature of hairdressing has changed; it used to be so competitive in Norwich but now I think most of us do work together even though we are in different salons to create a community of stylists in the city. I really know how important creating a network of independent businesses is and it's really helped my business succeed."#

Deb Dominic owner of Hairsmiths in Norwich. Pic: ArchantDeb Dominic owner of Hairsmiths in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Deb has been hairdressing since 1998, training with Toni & Guy before setting up on her own in 2011 and currently has seven employees. "I joined the chamber of commerce (I was the first salon on its books) and sourced the relevant people needed through them including an HR specialist as I will be expanding my workforce," she added.

Work is currently going on in the new salon which has exposed brick walls, beams and Deb is getting the wooden floors sanded. "I don't want anything too bright that distracts from what we are doing, so it will be quite pared back and neutral colours."

The period building on Timberhill where the new Hairsmiths salon is relocating to. Pic: Deb DominicThe period building on Timberhill where the new Hairsmiths salon is relocating to. Pic: Deb Dominic

She really wants to increase the amount of training she offers too and has just taken on an apprentice who will be working on Saturdays. She also is working with top product brands like Wella and Label M.

And if that isn't enough, Deb is a busy mum too. However, her little girl starts school in September meaning work life will be a little easier for the boss to juggle.

Number 33, Timberhill was most recently occupied by a shop called JamPot selling gifts and furniture.

The Hairsmiths salon. Pic: Deb DominicThe Hairsmiths salon. Pic: Deb Dominic

