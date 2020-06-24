Hairdressers’ relief at reopening news as requests for ‘illicit’ home visits rocket

Deb Dominic, of Hairsmiths, before lockdown. She has welcomed the fact salons can reopen. Pic; Hairsmiths

Hairdressers welcomed the news they can reopen after it emerged they feared rivals would start working covertly.

Hair salons were given the nod to reopen in Boris Johnson’s statement before the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The news came as Norfolk Trading Standards revealed it had received 25 complaints about hairdressers operating during lockdown.

And hairdressers said that trend was on the increase as they welcomed the easing of restrictions.

Lauren Reeves, Stone Hairdressing. Pic: Archant library Lauren Reeves, Stone Hairdressing. Pic: Archant library

Deb Dominic, who runs Hairsmiths, Timber Hill, Norwich, said the number of requests for home visits had been increasing as clients got desperate for a haircut in lockdown.

“The number of illicit home visits was increasing. Whilst my staff and I have adhered to lockdown guidelines, we feared others in our industry would have simply gone underground to work.

“I feel overjoyed but nervous. We are relieved that we can now crack on and get all our clients booked in. We are fully prepared within the salon regarding safety and thank our clients for their loyalty and patience.

“The focus is now to get our clients sorted swiftly and safely,”

Lauren Reeves, of Stone Hairdressing, Norwich was overjoyed.

“I’m ready to go, I’ve redecorated my salon, I’ve bought disposable aprons, masks, gloves and capes and I’m booked up. I can’t wait to see my clients again,” she said.

The prime minister has lifted restrictions on hairdressers, pubs, restaurants and reduced the social distance of 2ms.

Sheila Abrahams, founder of the Freelance Hairdressers Association (FHA), told BBC Norfolk: “Nobody died of an unruly head of hair and the bottom line is this social distancing was put in place for a reason and we are all sticking to the rules because nobody wants a second spike.”

The association has also issued a statement on its website warning hairdressers they face huge fines.

Norwich City Council has received 13 complaints about hairdressing businesses being open, some of which were about the same premises, a spokesman said.

“We have received 45 complaints in total, 13 of these were about hairdressers. Some of these are about the same premises,” he said.

“Trading standards will refer the complaints to Norwich City Council for checking. We have served two prohibition notices (PN) on two separate businesses – neither were hairdressers.”