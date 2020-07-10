Search

What are the haircuts the first wave of clients are asking for in the salon?

PUBLISHED: 16:34 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 10 July 2020

A post lockdown cut at Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan

Archant

Wonky fringes, straggly ends and curly locks were among the first things to go post lockdown. But what are people asking for instead?

Hairdressers and barbers are rejoicing at being back at work after being allowed to reopen and reckon there are some surprises with what returning customers are asking for.

Since reopening, salons and their clients including some of Norfolk’s own celebrities, have been posting pictures on social media showing their new look.

These include singer Ronan Parke who went in for a trim and blonde colour, Nicole Pugh, from interior designers Berry’s & Grey, who had a general refresh of her shoulder length locks and interior designer Leanne Lim Walker who had her long hair curled.

Ladies who normally go for a short style have got more used to wearing their hair longer and are asking for softer cuts and for those with straggly ends and wonky fringes, stylists are giving some super sharp bobs.

And then there’s colour – even celebrities like Hollywood actress Salma Hayek posted photos in lockdown of her increasingly frizzy, grey locks so the biggest request has definitely been to get the roots done.

But for men, barbers are getting rid of the lockdown curls and frizz with skin fades and after recent revisions of government guidelines, neat beard trims too.

Conor O’Brien, who runs Flint hair salon in Upper Goat Lane, Norwich, said: “We are noticing that a number of clients are enjoying the longer hair and are embracing it keeping longer styles going forward. We have not really seen any major home colouring or cutting disasters, just lots of very happy clients, many commenting on how relieved to be back and safe they felt after a salon visit.”

Deb Dominic, who runs Hairsmiths, in Timber Hill, said: “Some people who usually have a short cut have grown it longer in lockdown and embraced it, so they’ve said they like the length and want something different. Others can’t wait to have it cut off again. It does seem to be all about change, people want a change after being in lockdown, bobs are popular and it’s surprising to see just how much people’s hair has grown as we all have our own bins to collect it now as part of the safety measures.”

Stephen Parsons, who co-runs Gentleman Jacks barbers in Wroxham, Stalham and Acle, said they had expanded the Acle branch and was looking to offer a tattooist because of the demand. But the reopening has been marred by vandalism at his Acle shop with graffiti sprayed over the front as well as a thank you sign for the NHS being damaged.

“As a business that has had no income or personal income for 14 weeks it is so disheartening to see our thank you message that cost us a lot of money mindlessly vandalised. It’s a good job we have another 11 boards spread out to share our message.”

Leanne Lim-Walker who was posting on Instagram that she'd had been to the hairdressers. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker.Leanne Lim-Walker who was posting on Instagram that she'd had been to the hairdressers. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker.

Deb Dominic in her safety gear at Hairsmiths. Pic: Deb DominicDeb Dominic in her safety gear at Hairsmiths. Pic: Deb Dominic

Nicole Pugh showing off her new look after a visit to the hairdressers. Pic: Nicole PughNicole Pugh showing off her new look after a visit to the hairdressers. Pic: Nicole Pugh

Nicole Pugh, owner of Berry's & Grey, having her hair done with Jonnie at Hairsmiths. Pic: Nicole PughNicole Pugh, owner of Berry's & Grey, having her hair done with Jonnie at Hairsmiths. Pic: Nicole Pugh

Ronan Parke posted this picture after a visit to Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan/Ronan Parke.Ronan Parke posted this picture after a visit to Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan/Ronan Parke.

