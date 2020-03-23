Hair salons finally throw in towel and close over coronavirus

Deb Dominic who has now closed her hair salon, Hairsmiths, in the fight against coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Bosses have now closed their hair salons and beauty parlours in Norwich after the government included them in the coronavirus lockdown list.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barry Alan in Pottergate decided to close just before the renewed advice that hair salons should shut down like pubs, cafes and gyms.

Creative director and owner Barry Alan said: “It is with much sadness that we have decied to close...it is our ninth anniversary next week and not really what we had planned but we have an incredibly strong team that we are proud of and we are all looking forward to seeing you again when we can. Please don’t colour your own hair. All will be ok.”

Mark Young, at Swagger & Jacks. Pic: Archant Mark Young, at Swagger & Jacks. Pic: Archant

MORE: Rural broadband network able to cope with demand, says telecoms MD

At Stone Hairdressing, Wensum Street, owner Lauren Barratt said: “It is with the heaviest heart and crying eyes to say that I have decided to close Stone...and will reopen on Tuesday April 28 in six weeks time. Everyone has to do their bit and stay at home. We have to be in it together, I care too much for any client to make or spread any sickness.”

At Hairsmiths, Timber Hill, owner Deb Dominic posted on social media: “It’s time to close the doors of our lovely Timber Hill home...our number one priority is to keep our Hairsmiths family and your family safe and this is the best way to do it.

“Our salon is only closing physically, we will still be available online and via social and we are here for you and each other throughout this (not just for cuts and colours.) We will be offering a retail and colour delivery service and will be taking orders on Monday,Wednesday and Friday each week. It’s Au Revoir but certainly not goodbye.”

And at Swagger & Jacks, Orford Hill, a gent’s barber shop, owner Mark Young posted on social media: “It has not been an easy decision

but our main priority is to keep our staff and our clients safe.” He added that products were available online and they had extended the expiry dates of all gift vouchers until the end of December 2020.

“Thank you to all our amazing customers for your continued support...take care and stay ‘Swagger’ safe.”

Beauty salons also followed suit. Charlotte Croft, who owns Glambox, St Benedicts Street, said: “We have kept Glambox open as long as possible...we’re very sad to let you know we’re temporarily closing the salon. It was truly overwhelming to think when we will be seeing all of you again.”

For updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

You may also want to watch: