Search

Advanced search

Hair salons finally throw in towel and close over coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 18:06 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:07 23 March 2020

Deb Dominic who has now closed her hair salon, Hairsmiths, in the fight against coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Deb Dominic who has now closed her hair salon, Hairsmiths, in the fight against coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Bosses have now closed their hair salons and beauty parlours in Norwich after the government included them in the coronavirus lockdown list.

Barry Alan in Pottergate decided to close just before the renewed advice that hair salons should shut down like pubs, cafes and gyms.

Creative director and owner Barry Alan said: “It is with much sadness that we have decied to close...it is our ninth anniversary next week and not really what we had planned but we have an incredibly strong team that we are proud of and we are all looking forward to seeing you again when we can. Please don’t colour your own hair. All will be ok.”

Mark Young, at Swagger & Jacks. Pic: ArchantMark Young, at Swagger & Jacks. Pic: Archant

MORE: Rural broadband network able to cope with demand, says telecoms MD

At Stone Hairdressing, Wensum Street, owner Lauren Barratt said: “It is with the heaviest heart and crying eyes to say that I have decided to close Stone...and will reopen on Tuesday April 28 in six weeks time. Everyone has to do their bit and stay at home. We have to be in it together, I care too much for any client to make or spread any sickness.”

At Hairsmiths, Timber Hill, owner Deb Dominic posted on social media: “It’s time to close the doors of our lovely Timber Hill home...our number one priority is to keep our Hairsmiths family and your family safe and this is the best way to do it.

“Our salon is only closing physically, we will still be available online and via social and we are here for you and each other throughout this (not just for cuts and colours.) We will be offering a retail and colour delivery service and will be taking orders on Monday,Wednesday and Friday each week. It’s Au Revoir but certainly not goodbye.”

And at Swagger & Jacks, Orford Hill, a gent’s barber shop, owner Mark Young posted on social media: “It has not been an easy decision

but our main priority is to keep our staff and our clients safe.” He added that products were available online and they had extended the expiry dates of all gift vouchers until the end of December 2020.

“Thank you to all our amazing customers for your continued support...take care and stay ‘Swagger’ safe.”

Beauty salons also followed suit. Charlotte Croft, who owns Glambox, St Benedicts Street, said: “We have kept Glambox open as long as possible...we’re very sad to let you know we’re temporarily closing the salon. It was truly overwhelming to think when we will be seeing all of you again.”

For updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

You may also want to watch:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 35

Norfolk has confirmed another case of coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Popular fish and chip shop closes amid coronavirus

Alanna French, manager of Wells' fish and chip shop French's, with her dad, Marcus, managing director. French's has decided to close temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny
Drive 24