Former Norwich cake shop to be turned into salon

A hairdressers and beauty salon will open in Timberhill Credit: Archant Archant

A hairdressers and beauty salon is set to open in Norwich at the former home of a cake shop which shut its doors earlier this year.

Cupcakes and Bubbles closed on June 5 in Timber Hill Picture: Victoria Pertusa Cupcakes and Bubbles closed on June 5 in Timber Hill Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Plans were approved on Thursday for the new salon at 5 Timber Hill and the unit was previously run by Cupcakes and Bubbles, which closed in June after three years in the city.

The application was first made in June by Bryony Campbell-Broome, who lives in Norwich, and the plans include a ground floor hairdressers and a beauty area upstairs.

Cupcakes and Bubbles, which served sweet treats alongside champagne, made the decision to close this summer as they experienced falling footfall in the area and pricey business rates.

They also said that they had felt the impact of the pedestrianisation of All Saints Green, which was completed in early 2017, and the temporary relocation of Primark from Gentleman's Walk to St Stephens Street.