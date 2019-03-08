Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available
Video

Former Norwich cake shop to be turned into salon

PUBLISHED: 15:26 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 17 October 2019

A hairdressers and beauty salon will open in Timberhill Credit: Archant

A hairdressers and beauty salon will open in Timberhill Credit: Archant

Archant

A hairdressers and beauty salon is set to open in Norwich at the former home of a cake shop which shut its doors earlier this year.

Cupcakes and Bubbles closed on June 5 in Timber Hill Picture: Victoria PertusaCupcakes and Bubbles closed on June 5 in Timber Hill Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Plans were approved on Thursday for the new salon at 5 Timber Hill and the unit was previously run by Cupcakes and Bubbles, which closed in June after three years in the city.

The application was first made in June by Bryony Campbell-Broome, who lives in Norwich, and the plans include a ground floor hairdressers and a beauty area upstairs.

READ MORE: Take a look inside Norwich's new Korean restaurant which serves KFC

Cupcakes and Bubbles, which served sweet treats alongside champagne, made the decision to close this summer as they experienced falling footfall in the area and pricey business rates.

They also said that they had felt the impact of the pedestrianisation of All Saints Green, which was completed in early 2017, and the temporary relocation of Primark from Gentleman's Walk to St Stephens Street.

Most Read

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Pensioner’s horror as dog is mauled to death during walk

Thomas Bernasconi wants to warn other dog owners after his chorkie named Poppy was mauled to death by another dog. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car owners warned to stay vigilant due to attempted thefts

Police are warning car owners in Costessey to be on the look out for any suspicious activity. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Boy, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant

Jack Waple, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant, an inquest heard Photo: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Drug dealers turning to Airbnb

Police raid a property in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Burglar took police on ‘drive-round’ to show them houses he targeted

Scott Chesney was jailed for 44 months for five burglaries in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists