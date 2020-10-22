Alice in Wonderland gin brand launched by Norwich bar

Gyre and Gimble's three gins. Inset: Founders Rory Smith and Craig Allison. Picture: Gyre and Gimble Gyre and Gimble

A new bar in the heart of Norwich has created an Alice in Wonderland-themed gin brand.

Gyre and Gimble has launched with three products: a coastal gin infused with samphire and lavender, a cherry gin and a classic London dry with a double dose of juniper.

The products are the latest in a string of diversifications lead by owners Rory Smith and Craig Allison.

The pair took on the bar – formerly known as Door Eighteen – in Charing Cross and added a gin academy in 2019.

Now, thanks to the distils they have on-site, they can make their own site and taste-test it with customers.

Mr Allison said: “When it came to the brand we wanted something that was really going to stand out but was also premium. We came across the Jabberwocky poem by Lewis Carroll which mentions ‘gyre and gimble’ and that was the inspiration for expanding the range into what it is.”

The pair, who have distilled at other gin brands around the county, also wanted to reflect the brand was born in lockdown – in a ‘curiouser and curiouser’ world.

Mr Allison added: “What’s also been great is that when we have customers in we can ask them for their reaction to the things we’re creating. We made a limoncello which a lot of people enjoyed so may look at doing that in the future.

“We’ve also done what we can to make the packaging as eco-friendly as possible. The bottles look different because they’re recycled and it has a wax seal which is very rarely seen, but we want to do our bit increasing a sustainable brand.”

On top of this the pair are also donating some of the profits of their products to charity.

The Callooh Callay coastal gin – which pictures the walrus from Alice in Wonderland on the front – will have 15pc of its sales donated to the Friends of Horsey Seals charity.

“We’re a Norfolk brand and want to reflect that. We’re sourcing as much as we can from the local area – picking our own lavender and heading to the coast to source our samphire,” Mr Allison added.