Pub will reopen with new roof terrace and take away menu

Steve Munson (inset) runs the Gull Inn and will reopen with a new roof terrace and menu. Picture: Steve Munson/James Randle Steve Munson/James Randle

A pub has said it is “grabbing the bull by the horns” and will reopen with a new roof terrace, quiz night and take away menu.

It will also be using the reopening to launch its Christmas menu.

The Gull Inn in Norwich said it wants to come back with a bang, and has already put up “sneeze screens” and ordered visors for staff.

Proprietor Steve Munson said: “We’re lucky in that we’ve got a lot of covers here so can easily take some out. We’ve also got a summer garden so people can go outside, and we’re in the process of astroturfing our roof terrace so that people can go out there.

“You’ve just got to grab the bull by the horns and go for it – you can’t expect people to just walk in. We’re launching the Christmas menu because around the July time is when people start booking their Christmas parties, and of course we have to plan for how it might be different this year,” he said.

“We’re also going to have waitress service so we’ve ordered visors for our staff when they’re back. However I appreciate that there are some people who won’t want to come in when we have launched our takeaway menu.”

The menu will replicate Gull Inn favourites to be eaten at home, including tempura king prawns, cottage pie and the Gull burger.

When he can reopen Mr Munson will also be bringing back a quiz night.

“We held a couple before we were told to shut down,” he said. “We should be able to do it fairly easily doing social distancing and it’s something a bit different which our customers were really enjoying.”

“The only thing I can do is read between the lines,” said Mr Munson. “My prediction is that we’ll be reopening in the beginning of August – depending on the review we get in July.

“What I’m most interested to read about is how many people will be allowed into hospitality businesses. The usual set up is a table of four people, so if it’s only two at a time this could cause some issues.”