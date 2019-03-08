Fresher Than A Fayre: how it can help you grow your business

Fresher Than A Fayre is a modern-day twist on the traditional Freshers' fair. Photo credit: Fresher Than A Fayre. Archant

If you want your business to reach students then Norwich is a great place to be because of its large university student population. It's home to the University of East Anglia, where 6,000 students join every year, and Norwich University of the Arts, which has more than 2,000 students.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In 2018 Fresher Than A Fayre had more attendees than any other Freshers Fair in Norwich. Photo credit: Fresher Than A Fayre. In 2018 Fresher Than A Fayre had more attendees than any other Freshers Fair in Norwich. Photo credit: Fresher Than A Fayre.

Fresher Than A Fayre is a modern-day twist on the traditional Freshers Fair model. In 2018 12,500 people attended Fresher Than A Fayre, making it larger than any other Freshers Fair in Norwich. This year the fair takes place on September 25 from 10am-5pm on Earlham Park. We spoke to founder Michael Femi-Ola, and client account director Dennis Oakley, to find out how Fresher Than A Fayre can help you grow your customer base among students in Norwich.

Reach your target audience

The most recent study calculating student spending in Norwich (2016) indicated that students spent £201.2m on living and entertainment in the city. Including the student demographic into your target audience could be worthwhile. If you're aiming to reach students in an efficient and cost-effective manner, having a stand at Fresher Than A Fayre can help you do that in one day. Client account director, Dennis said: "The purpose of having a stand isn't just to hand out leaflets; they need to be fun and engaging. You can set up competitions or games, or give away a few freebies in exchange for valuable data and brand awareness - who doesn't jump at the chance of a freebie?"

Fresher Than A Fayre is an interactive experience for students, making it easy for brands to engage with them. Photo credit: Fresher Than A Fayre. Fresher Than A Fayre is an interactive experience for students, making it easy for brands to engage with them. Photo credit: Fresher Than A Fayre.

Founder, Michael Femi-Ola said: "Our aim was to change the environment in which fairs operate by creating a festival experience hosted in a big top tent with a mixture of top of the range production, music, and a variety of national, local and independent brands. We figured that the more interactive the experience is for students, the easier it will be for brands to engage - that's how we have seen growth year-on-year".

Brand awareness

Brand awareness is vital to growing your business because familiarity can breed trust. Potential customers who are aware of your brand's presence, values and mission are much more likely to invest their time and money in you, than those who aren't.

You may also want to watch:

Whether you're a small, medium-sized, or large business, and looking to increase brand awareness and engage with potential customers face to face, Fresher Than A Fayre has a lot to offer. The first event in 2017 was as successful as they'd hoped, with 10,000 students and 30 businesses attending. The following year attracted 12,500 students and 50 businesses, giving them even more determination and drive to make 2019 the biggest yet.

Dennis said: "Imagine over 12,500 Norwich students outside your shop, on your website or app. Sounds good doesn't it; that's why we think Fresher Than A Fayre is so powerful. We are the largest student marketing platform in Norwich, bringing you directly to the students in a safe and engaging environment. We've created a platform where students get excited about attending and engaging with the carefully selected brands we choose to include".

"We are also working with two well-known charities, Mind and Wellbeing, to talk about the huge topic for young people at the moment; mental health. We're a very ethical brand and have a key focus on the support, needs and wants of students."

Whether you're a big company, or one of Norwich's hidden gems, Fresher Than A Fayre supports businesses to reach their desired objectives. First Eastern Counties Buses marketing manager, David Jordan, said: "Fresher Than A Fayre is a great interactive way for us to meet the many thousands of students who use our buses during their time at UEA, and let them know about the best ticket and fare options for their journeys, however often they travel."

He went on to say: "The relaxed and fun atmosphere created is clearly attractive, appealing and directly relevant to students, leading to a very worthwhile experience for all involved, and clearly demonstrates that the organisers really know and understand their audience."

Take a look at fresherthanafayre.co.uk to find out more. To be a part of this year's Fresher Than A Fayre call 01603 219753 or email freshersfayre@afterdarkpromotions.co.uk.