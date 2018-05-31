Search

Groupon to refund hundreds after hotel ceased trading

PUBLISHED: 11:03 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 08 January 2020

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012

Almost 1,500 people will be refunded for pre-paid meals bought through Groupon after a hotel in Mundesley ceased trading.

Almost 1500 people have prepaid for a meal with prosecco at The Manor Hotel in Mundesley through the online deal finder, Groupon. Picture: Groupon

On December 19 The Manor Hotel announced that they would close with immediate effect after a "downturn in business in an ever-challenging market place."

In a statement posted on Facebook, The Manor Hotel, run by Steven Williams, said: "We have endeavoured over many months to find a way through but have been unable.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers that have enjoyed many events at the hotel, our staff and apologise to those that have upcoming events we are unable to honour."

After the hotel ceased trading, the online deal finder Groupon was still offering a pre-paid for a meal with prosecco at the venue.

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The hotel website was also still allowing people to book a table or even pay for a room at the hotel, with no mention of its closure. This function has now been disabled.

You may also want to watch:

The Groupon deal offered customers a starter including soup of the day with a roll, sweet chilli king prawns or deep fried whitebait served with brown bread and butter.

A main meal of a steak and kidney pudding served with mashed potato, peas and carrots, grilled 8oz sirloin steak served with chips, mushrooms, tomato and salad garnish or a giant Yorkshire pudding filled with three pork sausages and creamy mash is also offered.

The Groupon offer has now been taken off the site and the company are refunding anybody who bought the deal.

A spokesperson from Groupon UK said: "Customer satisfaction is incredibly important to us and we are sorry for the disappointment caused here, this is not the level of service we expect for our customers and of course, we're always sad when a business has to close.

"We have removed the deal from our platform and have fully refunded all customers who had purchased the deal in question.

"Should any customer need to get in touch they can email us at support@groupon.co.uk"

The Manor Hotel has been approached for comment.

