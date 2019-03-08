Video

Fish and chip shop owners find world-wide fame thanks to an Asian airline

The team at Grosvenor fish bar. From left to right: Rose Motta, Duane Dibartolomeo, Christian Motta and Sabi Papp. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Owners of a Norwich chippy were happy to be at the centre of a world-wide fishy tale today after an Asian airline promoted their business across the globe.

Christian Motta, co-owner of Grosvenor Fish Bar in the Norwich Lanes Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Christian Motta, co-owner of Grosvenor Fish Bar in the Norwich Lanes Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Duane Dibartolomeo and Christian Motta, who run the Grosvenor Fish Bar in the Norwich Lanes, were given the welcome boost after the CEO of an Asian airline extolled the virtues of Norwich with a travel review praising the fish and chip bar based in Lower Goat Lane.

And Norwich got a welcome tourism thumbs-up too, with the city being compared to the 'wild island of Komodo dragons' in Indonesia by the boss of Vietnam Airlines, Duong Tri Thanh. His praise for Norwich plus the travel review were published in the airline's in-flight magazine, read by thousands of passengers travelling world-wide.

The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: Archant The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: Archant

And closer to home, Norwich found itself making headlines too. BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern chose to highlight the story which featured in the nationals too. However, it seems some London-based journalists actually need to visit the city as in a list of the top 10 places to go in Norwich, published in the Daily Telegraph, they included the second best attraction as East Ruston vicarage gardens.

People living in Norwich will know that, beautiful as they are, these gardens are not situated anywhere near the city but 15 miles, away off the A149, near Stalham.

A spokeswoman from the gardens, which are not open today, said: "We're not in Norwich, obviously but it's very welcome publicity for us anyway."

Co-owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar, Duane Dibartolomeo. Pic: Archnt Co-owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar, Duane Dibartolomeo. Pic: Archnt

Travel writer Quoc Kanh stated in his review: "If you want a taste of local cuisine, don't forget to book a table at the city's famed Grosvenor Fish Bar which serves one of England's most famous dishes: 'fish and chips.' No one living in Norwich doesn't know the 90-year-old restaurant."

East Ruston Vicarage Gardens, run by Alan Gray and Gryham Robeson. Pic: contributed East Ruston Vicarage Gardens, run by Alan Gray and Gryham Robeson. Pic: contributed

Mr Motta told this newspaper: "It's fabulous exposure, I lived in the USA and no one had ever heard of Norwich; they'd say: 'Where?'

"But now, especially with Norwich City being promoted, we're really on the map as a city, we know how good it is living and working here but it seems the rest of the UK and the world are catching on too."

Mr Motta, who's run the award-winning fish bar with Mr Dibartolomeo since 2012 doesn't know exactly how his establishment got picked out but puts it down to some good reviews on social media and the fact they are known for a varied menu.