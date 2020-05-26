Bakery chain Greggs hopes to reopen 800 shops

High street bakery chain Greggs, with outlets across Norfolk, hopes to open around 800 of its stores by the middle of next month.

The bakeries, selling popular items such as the vegan sausage roll which sold out when it was launched in January, are to open their doors again in June.

Greggs has outlets across the county including in Norwich, Dereham, Swaffham, Thetford, Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and Fakenham.

“We have planned and delivered robust shop trials using our new operational safety measures and they have progressed well allowing us to now move to open an increased number of our shops from mid-June,” a spokesman said.

The firm did not put an exact figure on how many stores it hopes to open, however it is understood to be trying to serve customers out of about 800 of its sites.

Greggs runs approximately 2,050 outlets across the country.

