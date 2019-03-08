Greggs set to open another Norfolk store

A new Greggs store is to open at the Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Greggs/Havas PR Archant

They are famous for their sausage rolls, both meat and vegan, now bakery chain Greggs is set to open another new store in Norfolk.

A B&M store and Home Bargains are also confirmed to be opening at Breckland Retail Park on the former Viking site in Thetford. Pictures: Archant Library A B&M store and Home Bargains are also confirmed to be opening at Breckland Retail Park on the former Viking site in Thetford. Pictures: Archant Library

The fast-expanding bakery chain is the latest high chain name confirmed to be opening at the new Breckland Retail Park on London Road in Thetford.

Greggs already has a store on King Street in Thetford, as well as an outlet at the Thertford bypass services on the A11, but this will be the second store in the town.

It adds to a string of recent new stores in the region, including most recently at the Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft. The company is already advertising for staff for the new Thetford store.

The newly built Breckland Retail Park on the former Viking site, at the junction of London Road and Caxton Way, had promised to bring 200 jobs to Thetford.

Earlier this week bargain chain store B&M announced it is opening a new store on the development creating 60 jobs. Home Bargains is also opening its fourth Norfolk store on the site.

Costa coffee had initially also been named as a possible tenant. However the company recently plans for a new drive-thru outlet at Thetford service station west, on the A11.