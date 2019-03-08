Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Greggs set to open another Norfolk store

PUBLISHED: 10:21 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 25 May 2019

A new Greggs store is to open at the Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Greggs/Havas PR

A new Greggs store is to open at the Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Greggs/Havas PR

Archant

They are famous for their sausage rolls, both meat and vegan, now bakery chain Greggs is set to open another new store in Norfolk.

A B&M store and Home Bargains are also confirmed to be opening at Breckland Retail Park on the former Viking site in Thetford. Pictures: Archant LibraryA B&M store and Home Bargains are also confirmed to be opening at Breckland Retail Park on the former Viking site in Thetford. Pictures: Archant Library

The fast-expanding bakery chain is the latest high chain name confirmed to be opening at the new Breckland Retail Park on London Road in Thetford.

Greggs already has a store on King Street in Thetford, as well as an outlet at the Thertford bypass services on the A11, but this will be the second store in the town.

It adds to a string of recent new stores in the region, including most recently at the Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft. The company is already advertising for staff for the new Thetford store.

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

The newly built Breckland Retail Park on the former Viking site, at the junction of London Road and Caxton Way, had promised to bring 200 jobs to Thetford.

Earlier this week bargain chain store B&M announced it is opening a new store on the development creating 60 jobs. Home Bargains is also opening its fourth Norfolk store on the site.

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Costa coffee had initially also been named as a possible tenant. However the company recently plans for a new drive-thru outlet at Thetford service station west, on the A11.

Most Read

Friends ‘lucky to be alive’ after car hit by chainsaw and catches fire on A11

Elizabeth Wilson (right) and Jenni Lewis were travelling at on the dual carriageway when two petrol-powered saws fell from a pick-up truck in front of them. Photo: Elizabeth Wilson

‘Petty’ - Dad criticises academy’s decision to ban boys from Leavers’ Ball

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

Are ‘outrageous’ Norwich noise complaints justified - or is noise just a part of city life?

Chief executive of the Open Youth Trust John Gordon-Saker. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Canaries chief Webber wanted by Manchester United - report

Wanted man? Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber with the trophy at the end match at Villa Park, when City clinched the Championship title Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Friends ‘lucky to be alive’ after car hit by chainsaw and catches fire on A11

Elizabeth Wilson (right) and Jenni Lewis were travelling at on the dual carriageway when two petrol-powered saws fell from a pick-up truck in front of them. Photo: Elizabeth Wilson

Five years on from Fakenham’s biggest fire in centuries

The fire at Fakenham. PHOTO: Andy Tickle

‘Petty’ - Dad criticises academy’s decision to ban boys from Leavers’ Ball

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Thousands get set for weekend of music in Norwich with Let’s Rock and the Sunday Sessions

Noel Gallagher will headline the Sunday Sessions in Norwich. Picture: Lawrence Watson

Danger as flares found on beach

Marine flare that was recoevered on Titchwell Beach in Norfolk. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists