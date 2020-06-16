Search

Bakery chain Greggs reopening this week

PUBLISHED: 08:30 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:41 16 June 2020

Greggs is reopening 800 outlets this week. Pic: Archant

Greggs is reopening 800 outlets this week. Pic: Archant

Greggs has announced it plans to reopen around 800 stores to customers for takeaways including several in Norfolk.

Greggs is reopening from Thursday. Pic: GreggsGreggs is reopening from Thursday. Pic: Greggs

The retailer is reopening from Thursday with the aim of welcoming sausage roll seekers to the remaining 1,000 sites by early July.

Bosses unveiled the new-look stores, with floor markings, protective clothes for staff and screens at counters.

Among those reopening this week are seven in Norwich; in St Stephen’s Street, White Lion Street, Barker Street, Hall Road, Longwater, Anglia Square and Lansdowne Road. Greggs in King Street, Yarmouth and Breckland retail park, Thetford will also reopen. Two in Lowestoft and one in Beccles, Bury St Edmunds and two in Ipswich, Suffolk will also be reopening.

MORE: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure aiming for July reopening

There will also be a reduced menu to ensure social distancing in kitchens and workspaces.

Greggs had been allowed to stay open throughout the lockdown, offering takeaway and delivery services. But bosses declined, saying it would compromise the safety of its employees. Last month it delayed reopening because of fears over too many crowds.

Greggs saw an upsurge in demand before lockdown when it unveiled a new vegan sausage roll.

