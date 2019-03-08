Search

Greggs opens new shop near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:44 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 08 June 2019

The new Greggs at Longwater. Photo: Greggs

The new Greggs at Longwater. Photo: Greggs

Archant

Greggs has opened a new store near Norwich.

The new shop, at Unit 10 at Longwater Retail Park, opens today, Saturday, June 8.

It will have the brand's usual on-the-go offering, as well as a seating area and a self-select hot range.

Twenty jobs have been created through its opening.

Rob Bray, shop manager at Greggs Norwich Longwater, said: "We can't wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer."

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: "We're delighted to be able to invest in Norwich, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop."

The shop will open from 7am to 7pm on Monday to Saturday and 9am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

