Caravan firm hires new staff as demand soars

Local Family Caravan Retail company Greentrees announced record sales in May. Picture: Greentrees Archant

A Norfolk-based caravan business has taken staff off furlough and reported record-breaking sales since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Managing director of the Greentree Group, Neil Greentree, with some of the caravans he sells at Greentrees Adventurestore at Dereham. Picture: Archant Managing director of the Greentree Group, Neil Greentree, with some of the caravans he sells at Greentrees Adventurestore at Dereham. Picture: Archant

Greentrees Caravan Store in Dereham announced it had its best May sales figures in 15 years.

The family business, which was founded in 1967, has kept all 31 members of staff, taken them off furlough and even hired new recruits to deal with rising demand.

Marc Jordan, dealer principal at the store, said: “Since the mention of lockdown restrictions starting to be lifted, we saw a huge increase in emails and phone calls from customers new and existing wanting to book appointments to view pre-owned caravans and motorhomes.

“The volume was so high that I decided to take some sales staff off furlough just to help me answer the phone as all calls were diverted to my personal mobile during our closure period.”

The store began offering customers appointments to view caravans. Only one customer was allowed on site at any time and all staff were wearing PPE.

Mr Jordan said: “We were able to offer a super-safe environment for all ages and saw customers from 19 to 79 coming in viewing vehicles.

“These viewings soon resulted in sales and we actually achieved our best May figures for the last 15 years.”

Greentrees was founded by Keith Greentree, his father and a single technician and has since become East Anglia’s largest purpose-built caravan and motorhomes sales and service centre.

Mr Jordan believed a large amount of the recent increase was down to new customers making lifestyle changes.

He said: “With caravanning and motorhomes seeming to be the only way we will all be able to safely holiday for the foreseeable future, this is a trend we expect to see continue for many months to come.

“We now have dedicated staff on the road daily sourcing quality pre-owned stock to ensure our selection remains the best in the county and eliminate the risks for first timers buying privately.

“We have kept all 31 of our staff and even recruited new staff from June 1 to help us cope with the demand.”