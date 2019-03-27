Greene King sells up second Norwich site with Loch Fyne building up for auction

Loch Fyne in Norwich has been put up for auction. Picture: Archant

It has been revealed that Greene King has put a second Norwich property on the market.

The company has also put the building which is home to Loch Fyne in St Giles Street up for auction.

Whether or not this will impact the business remains to be seen.

The news comes as Greene King revealed it was also putting the Ten Bells pub up for sale, with current tennants Bullards set to move fully into its new premises in Norwich’s Crystal House.

The building will be auctioned off on April 4, with an asking price of £750,000.

As well as being a restaurant, the building also comes with self-contained flats on the first and second floor of the property.

Auctioneers notes also say that redevelopment of land at the rear of the property could see further accommodation built.

The rent on the building currently sits at £62,500 a year.