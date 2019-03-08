Search

Ten Bells up for sale amid fears for pub’s future

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 27 March 2019

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street is up for sale.

The Ten Bells pub in St Benedicts Street is up for sale.

Greene King have put Norwich pub the Ten Bells up for sale, prompting fears over the venue’s future.

The Ten Bells is closely linked to successful Norwich spirits brand Bullards, which has assured customers that its distilling is now being done elsewhere and that the move will not effect the business.

A spokesman for Greene King said: “After much consideration, we have decided to sell the freehold of The Ten Bells in Norwich and will begin advertising the pub for sale shortly as we look for someone who can hopefully continue running the pub for many years to come.

“The pub is closely linked with the successful Bullards Spirits company and we have kept them updated on our plans to give them plenty of time to plan accordingly.”

Whether the building will find another owner to keep it as a pub is not yet known, however it has been used in this capacity since it was first purchased in 1760.

At the time, it was purchased by a weaver for £600.

Bullards has recently made the move to begin distilling out of Crystal House in Cattle Market Street.

The venue will not only be the company’s manufacturing hub, but will also be home to a shop, gin tasting experience and cafe.

In the next year, a restaurant featuring a gin-pairing menu will also be opened on the upper floor of the building.

Russell Evans is the chairman of Bullards, and said: “We are now distilling out of Crystal House in the city, so this will not disrupt our production.

“We have been consulting with Greene King throughout this process, and are happy to carry on operating out of the Ten Bells until such a time as it is sold.”

