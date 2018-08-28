Search

Advanced search

Greene King boss urges thousands of EU staff to stay post Brexit as he prepares to call time on ‘very special part of my life’

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:00 29 November 2018

Rooney Anand of Greene King Picture: GREENE KING

Rooney Anand of Greene King Picture: GREENE KING

Archant

Being at the helm of one of the giants of the UK’s pubs and brewing industry has been “a great journey and an adventure” said its chief as he enters his final few months in post.

Rooney Anand, the transformational chief executive of Greene King, who has seen the group grow almost beyond recognition in his 14 years in post, is due to call time on April 30, 2019. “It’s a very special part of my life,” he said.

Current turnover, published in its interim report on Thursday (November 29), was at £1.051bn for the first six months to October 24, and the Bury St Edmunds firm has outperformed the sector in all but one of the months over that period, presenting Mr Anand with a pleasing start to his final year in charge. “It’s a very pleasing first half - the team has done a fantastic job,” he said.

Higher costs - wages, raw materials and rates - have hit the sector, but moves to make outlets customer-friendly and responsive were paying dividends. A new generation of discerning drinkers were making an impact, he observed, with big increases in gin sales - up by 89% - and craft beers, which rose by 36%. “It’s more premium, it’s more expensive, they drink less,” he said.

Gin ranges at Greene King pubs had been broadened, with attractive glassware and greater ranges of flavours and upmarket mixers available, helping towards the remarkable boost in sales.

There are other challenges for the firm, such as Brexit. With 9.2% of the group’s 39k staff - or around 3,700 people - coming from the European Union, the company has been keen to reassure them in the face of the uncertainties that was creating. “We are working with them and helping and supporting them to make them feel very much part of the family and not wanting to go back,” he said.

But while the company is mitigating against the potential effects of Brexit, Mr Anand would not be drawn on the potential implications of a ‘no deal’ Brexit. “I think we need to wait and see after December 11,” he said.

Mr Anand, who lives in Cambridge, said he would probably remain in the area after stepping down, no doubt enjoying his tipple of choice, Greene King IPA, in one of the chain’s local pubs, of which there are around 500 in the region.

During the first half, the firm invested £2.9m in 18 of its pubs across East Anglia, a region in which it employs around 5,000 staff. He would be “sad” to leave his many colleagues, he admitted.

“It has been a great honour to lead the company and to be part of a really great journey and adventure,” he said.

“I hope to leave behind something that’s become a household name and the biggest factor over the years has been the calibre of people who have wanted to work for us.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Gas pipe mix-up cost us £200,000 in lost revenue, says Norfolk food firm boss

Patrick Gould, owner of Shire Foods East Anglia in Downham Market, says a long-running saga over a gas line has cost his firm £200,000 in lost revenue. Picture: Irene East.

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide