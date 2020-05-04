Search

‘Destined for the drain’: brewery’s charity bid to save its beer

PUBLISHED: 10:44 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 04 May 2020

An independent brewery are offering you the chance to help out a local hospital, all while enjoying a cold beer. Photo: Simon Parker

Archant

An independent brewery is offering you the chance to help out a local hospital, all while enjoying a cold beer.

The brewery are raising money for the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Photo: Denise BradleyThe brewery are raising money for the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Photo: Denise Bradley

In an attempt to save fresh beer from the drain and raise money for its nearest hospital, Green Jack Brewery, from Love Road, Lowestoft, has come up with an innovative way to raise some extra money.

The brewery has just created a new beer, Nightingale, which is a 4pc English bitter named after temporary hospitals put up around the UK to help deal with coronavirus.

It said £10 from the sale of every firkin (roughly 41 litres) would be donated to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth.

“In lockdown sales of alcohol have risen by 30pc but sales of fresh beer have plummeted as it is only available in pubs,” a spokesperson for the brewery said.

“Here at Green Jack Brewery 98pc of our production is fresh beer with a very limited shelf life, not only with that to contend with we still have to brew every week to keep our yeast alive and most of that beer is destined for the drain.”

Desperate to make sure each drop of its beer avoids going down the sink, Green Jack is urging people to head to a number of select pubs and support it by buying a pint.

The beer will be available in a box and to takeaway from the following pubs: The Triangle Tavern in Lowestoft, The Beehive in Norwich, The Fat Cat in Norwich, The White Horse in Sweffling, The Racehorse in Westhall, The Low House in Laxfield, The Star in Wenhaston, The Sailor’s Home in Kessingland, and The Ingate in Beccles.

“Fresh beer is one of the English delicacies you can’t get in the supermarket and as pubs will be the last venues to re-open our traditional tipple is seriously under threat,” the brewery added.

“Should we manage to sell all 30 casks of the Nightingale, that is £300 we can donate to to our local James Paget Hospital - not a huge amount in the scheme of things but every little helps.”

