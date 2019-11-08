Search

Railway stations see CCTV upgrade to battle theft and vandalism

08 November, 2019 - 09:09

Greater Anglia is hoping a new CCTV will deter would-be thieves and vandals at the region's railway stations.

The train operator is upgrading its CCTV network to a cloud-based system which allows for remote viewing and can record better quality images.

It allows footage to be stored for up to 30 days and to be shared quickly with the British Transport Police to support investigations.

As part of the upgrade, all CCTV will be able to be monitored from Greater Anglia's control room in Romford.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia asset management director, said: "We take our customers' security very seriously so we are pleased to make this investment to help safeguard them and their possessions while using our stations.

"If you are intending to steal from or vandalise a rail station in East Anglia, our CCTV will provide us with very clear footage that will help us to identify and prosecute you."

