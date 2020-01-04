Search

Advanced search

Reliability, standards and profits all plummet at Norfolk's train operator

04 January, 2020 - 06:00
Abellio East Anglia has seen profits fall by more than £2.5m between March 2018 and March 2019. Picture: Archant

Abellio East Anglia has seen profits fall by more than £2.5m between March 2018 and March 2019. Picture: Archant

(C) Archant Norfolk 2016

Reliability and standards at Abellio East Anglia - the company which runs Greater Anglia trains - have tumbled along with profits according to its latest accounts.

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart AndersonOne of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Abellio East Anglia has seen profits fall by more than £2.5m between March 2018 and March 2019 - despite an increase in passenger spending.

Fleet reliability - which is measured in miles per technical incident - has fallen from one in every 24,529 to one in 20,594.

MORE: Suppliers waiting for £12m payout 10 months after construction firm collapse

On top of this, the National Rail Passenger Survey has measured a drop in service quality reported by passengers from 79% to 74.5%.

Abellio East Anglia said that the year 2019/2020 would "deliver tangible benefits for passengers and stakeholders, as well as establishing further upgrades as part of the longer franchise".

Such developments will include the £1.4bn that was spent on new electric trains, however although only 19 of its planned 38 trains are in operation they have been dogged by delays.

Greater Anglia has admitted this is down to signaling and software issues.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Budden, from Network Rail, and Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, have said that getting the problems solved are an "absolute priority" and that "every factor including components of the signalling system" are being examined.

Profits at Abellio East Anglia also tumbled from a retained profit in 2018 of £3.5m to £805,000 in 2019.

This was despite a revenue increase of more than £50m from £650m to £701m.

This leap was largely driven by an increase of 7.8% in passenger spending from £599m to £643m.

Abellio East Anglia said that this was down to an "increased spend in marketing campaigns […] as well as pricing".

However these factors have been offset by increased operating costs - soaring from £643m in 2018 to £694m in 2019.

The company also increased its headcount from 3,008 to 3,047.

It's top paid director for 2019 took home £258,749 - an increase ahead of inflation on 2018's best paid boss, who took home £249,000.

The Greater Anglia service franchise was awarded to Abellio in 2016 - at which point it formed Abellio East Anglia Ltd.

Most Read

Body found by police in Norwich

The body of a man has been found at a property in Gateley Gardens, Norwich. Credit: Google

Norwich panto star makes ‘comedy gold’ Greta Thunberg gaffe on Mastermind

Amanda Henderson as Alexa in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

‘I was horrified’: Vandals cause £30,000 damage at car dealership

An estimated £30,000 of damage was caused when nine cars were vandalised at Thurlow Nunn in Great Yarmouth. Photos: Matthew Nixon

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Couple attacked near bus station

A couple were assaulted near the bus station, on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke reveals why Idah can handle the City spotlight

Adam Idah is in line for a second senior start for Norwich City in the FA Cup third round at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I was horrified’: Vandals cause £30,000 damage at car dealership

An estimated £30,000 of damage was caused when nine cars were vandalised at Thurlow Nunn in Great Yarmouth. Photos: Matthew Nixon

Body found by police in Norwich

The body of a man has been found at a property in Gateley Gardens, Norwich. Credit: Google

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

‘It left dents in my lips’ - Woman warns people to do research before getting filler

Poppy Clarke originally had her lips done by a non-medic, which left her needing corrective work. She is warning others to do their research when deciding who can inject your lips. Photo: Emily Thomson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists