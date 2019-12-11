Tell Us

Let us know how the Greater Anglia chaos has affected you

The new trains are one of the factors causing problems for Greater Anglia this week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Passengers have endured three days of mass cancellations on Greater Anglia trains this week, leading to a flood of complaints.

Greater Anglia has blamed the problems, which have hit its rural lines particularly badly, on signalling issues and leaves on the line.

But a host of issues with its new fleet of trains have also emerged.

In the latest blow for passengers it has emerged that the introduction of its next new trains to join its fleet have also been delayed.

We're keen to hear how the cancellations and delays have affected you. To let us know please fill in our form above.

If you are happy to be contacted by one of our reporters please leave your contact details.