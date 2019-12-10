Greater Anglia to axe food and drink on numerous trains

Greater Anglia is axing catering services on some of its Norwich to London trains Photo: Getty Images monkeybusinessimages

Hard-pressed train passengers have been dealt another blow, with Greater Anglia axing a host of its early morning catering services on the Norwich to London line in the New Year.

The train company said it was "no longer economically viable" to provide some of the services, and said it would remove them in January - including all of the catering on Sundays.

Passengers travelling from Norwich to London Monday to Friday on the 5am and 5.30am services, or the 7.30am and 7.55am trains from London to Norwich will no longer be able to buy refreshments.

On Saturday, customers will not be offered catering on the 5am, 5.30am and 6am services between Norwich and London or the 7.30am, 8am and 8.30am from the capital.

There will no longer be catering on Sundays.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "We are making some changes to catering on our intercity train service between Norwich and London due to commercial reasons.

"From January 2020, we will no longer offer a catering service on some early morning services on Monday to Saturdays and all day on Sundays.

"This was a very difficult decision to make, but it was no longer economically viable to provide catering on these services due to the very small number of customers using it. We will continue to provide catering on all other services. Our new intercity trains will include a café bar and at-seat trolley service. There will be no job cuts as a result of these changes.

"We have invested heavily to improve the quality and choice of food and drink outlets at our stations giving customers even more choice about where and what they choose to buy."