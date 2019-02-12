Greater Anglia customers experience problems with pre-paid ticket machines

Greater Anglia are amongst several rail providers reporting problems with pre-paid ticket collection machines this morning.

❗ We have been made aware of an issue regarding collection of pre-paid tickets from some ticket machines across the Greater Anglia network. If you are unable to collect your ticket, please travel with your ticket confirmation email. GA — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 19, 2019

The rail firm has advised customers to travel with their ticket confirmation email.

Other rail providers including Thameslink, Stansted Express, Southeastern and ScotRail have also reported problems with pre-paid ticket collection machines.

National Rail said people could collect their tickets from ticket offices.