Greater Anglia customers experience problems with pre-paid ticket machines

PUBLISHED: 08:43 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 19 February 2019

Greater Anglia train at station

Greater Anglia train at station

Archant

Greater Anglia are amongst several rail providers reporting problems with pre-paid ticket collection machines this morning.

The rail firm has advised customers to travel with their ticket confirmation email.

On Twitter Greater Anglia said: “We have been made aware of an issue regarding collection of pre-paid tickets from some ticket machines across the Greater Anglia network.

“If you are unable to collect your ticket, please travel with your ticket confirmation email.”

Other rail providers including Thameslink, Stansted Express, Southeastern and ScotRail have also reported problems with pre-paid ticket collection machines.

National Rail said people could collect their tickets from ticket offices.

Most Read

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

