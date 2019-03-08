Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

At last! High speed train service delivering Norwich to London in 90 minutes will soon begin

PUBLISHED: 11:25 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 08 March 2019

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel. Picture: Archant

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel. Picture: Archant

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Rail passengers will finally be able to travel between Norwich and London in just 90 minutes this spring.

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel.

Fastest journey times between Norwich and London will be cut to an hour-and-a-half, while it will take just 55 to 57 minutes to travel between Ipswich and the capital on the extra services.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “For many years, stakeholders, including MPs and businesses, have been calling for faster journey times between East Anglia and London and now we’re launching the first quicker services with our new May timetable.

“Faster journey times and thousands of extra seats will provide a boost to people who live and work in East Anglia, as well as supporting the regional economy.”

The first of the faster services are due to come into service on Monday, May 20.

The 90-minute services will depart from Norwich at 9am and 5pm, Monday to Saturday, and will call at Ipswich at 9.33am and 5.33pm.

Meanwhile the London Liverpool Street service departs at 11am and 7pm, Monday to Saturday, and calls at Ipswich at 11.55am and 7.57pm.

Greater Anglia said it will shave 12 minutes off the current fastest journey between Norwich and London and cut the fastest journey between Ipswich and London by four minutes.

Mr Burles said: “These improvements will be followed in the summer by the first of our brand-new trains coming into service.”

Extra summer services will run on the Norwich-Ipswich-Colchester-London Liverpool Street, Norwich-Lowestoft, Ipswich-Peterborough, Ipswich-Felixstowe, and Norwich-Great Yarmouth routes, when the new timetable comes in on May 19.

Other changes introduced in May include some slightly quicker Sunday services between Norwich and London and some minor changes to the weekday timings of evening rush hour services to Clacton, Manningtree and Ipswich.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

Then and now: Do you remember these former Norwich pubs?

The former Duke of Connaught pub sign on Livingstone Street in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

Police are searching for a silver car after an incident Larkman Lane in Norwich this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Lotus boss banned from roads after he was caught drink-driving

Lotus boss Uday Senapati has been banned from the roads for drink-driving. Picture: Lotus.

At last! High speed train service delivering Norwich to London in 90 minutes will soon begin

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel. Picture: Archant

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists