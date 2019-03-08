Multi-million pound new trains travelling from Norwich to Cambridge are launched

Jamie Burles, Managing Director of Greater Anglia, outside one of their new trains on the Norwich to Cambridge line.

New trains have been launched travelling from Norwich to Cambridge, promising easy access, reliable services and reduced travel time.

In a £1.4 billion investment, Greater Anglia has started to rollout 169 new trains across the region which will replace their current models.

Some of the new replacements have already been launched on the lines between Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and now Cambridge and Greater Anglia have said they will continue to roll them out "thick and fast".

Made by the Swiss company, Stadler, these state-of-the-art bi-mode trains are able to switch between diesel power and electric and reach faster speeds.

They have also been designed to be more accessible and user friendly, with low level flooring, fast-wifi, plug and USB charging points and information screens showing where there are empty seats.

Jamie Burles, managing director for Greater Anglia, said: "The Cambridge to Norwich route is a really important rail and economic corridor. Our new trains will be a sustainable artery to help these two cities continue to grow, and to help the whole of our region thrive in years to come.

"We have got to introduce 38 of these fantastic new trains between now and the next few months and we expect to have the majority of them in by Christmas."

As well as regional trains, Greater Anglia will soon be introducing new inter-city trains, which will improve rail travel to London and Stansted.

They are currently being tested and operated overnight as drivers and conductors are making sure they are reliable before they are released.

Mr Burles added: "We are hoping to introduce the first inter-city within the next few weeks.

"We would be hopeful of somewhere between the end of October and end of November for the inter-city trains. If it all goes really well it could be quicker than that."

Greater Anglia is the only rail service to replace all of their trains, but while the new models are gradually being rolled out they say they will continue to maintain and improve their current services.

Mr Burles added: "We are obviously spending more than ever on the maintenance of our existing trains as we are replacing them with the newest and best train fleet in the UK. So it's good news for the region."