Search

Advanced search

$imgalt
Poll

Pay-and-display meters put in at a host of Norfolk and Suffolk railway stations

PUBLISHED: 09:43 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 03 July 2019

Greater Anglia has began installing parking meters in some Norfolk and Suffolk stations. Picture: Sonya Brown

Greater Anglia has began installing parking meters in some Norfolk and Suffolk stations. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

The region's rail travellers are facing new charges as pay-and-display meters are being put in at a host of stations.

Train users have spotted Greater Anglia staff installing the meters in recent days.

The new meters, placed in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex, will charge £3 per day at most of the stations, except for Thurston, which will be charged at £4 per day.

Stations with the new meters include Acle, Brundall, Bures, Darsham, Dullingham, Haddiscoe, Halesworth, Hoveton and Wroxham, Melton, Newmarket, North Walsham, Reedham, Trimley and Whittlesey.

People began commenting on social media after seeing the train company installing machines in some station car parks across the region.

You may also want to watch:

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "We are making some changes to car parking arrangements at some rural stations from 1 July.

"To bring these car parks in line with others on our network, charges will be introduced at some car parks at rural stations.

"Prices are set to ensure that when a passenger drives to a station they have the best chance of finding a space in good time to catch their train.

North Walsham railway station users will now be charged for parking. Picture: Mark BullimoreNorth Walsham railway station users will now be charged for parking. Picture: Mark Bullimore

"All money from car parks is reinvested back into the railway, improving car parks and cycle parking for customers."

They added: "We're also working to make it easier for people to use other transport including buses, bikes or walking to use our stations, including providing more than 9,000 free cycle spaces across our network."

Alex Branson said on Twitter: "Could you explain why there is an NCP pay and display machine at Brundall. Will I have to start paying for parking on top of rail fares?"

Most Read

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gunmen who fled scene of Norwich shooting arrested with a ‘bit of luck’ in routine stop

The victim is seen staggering from the park off Adelaide Street after being shot in the back. Picture: Norfolk Police

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

‘I could decapitate myself’ - Woman with rare condition on living in constant danger

Karen Pugh, Taverham, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Motorcylist remains in hospital three months after crash in Norwich

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

Iceland recalls chicken dippers as they may contain pieces of hard plastic

Iceland is recalling chicken dippers as they may contain plastic. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists