Pay-and-display meters put in at a host of Norfolk and Suffolk railway stations

Greater Anglia has began installing parking meters in some Norfolk and Suffolk stations. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

The region's rail travellers are facing new charges as pay-and-display meters are being put in at a host of stations.

Train users have spotted Greater Anglia staff installing the meters in recent days.

The new meters, placed in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex, will charge £3 per day at most of the stations, except for Thurston, which will be charged at £4 per day.

Stations with the new meters include Acle, Brundall, Bures, Darsham, Dullingham, Haddiscoe, Halesworth, Hoveton and Wroxham, Melton, Newmarket, North Walsham, Reedham, Trimley and Whittlesey.

People began commenting on social media after seeing the train company installing machines in some station car parks across the region.

@greateranglia good morning I see GA are installing car park machines at north Walsham station, are you looking to install them at other local station and if so what will be the cost to park per day — Alan.boa (@Alanboa59) July 3, 2019

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "We are making some changes to car parking arrangements at some rural stations from 1 July.

"To bring these car parks in line with others on our network, charges will be introduced at some car parks at rural stations.

"Prices are set to ensure that when a passenger drives to a station they have the best chance of finding a space in good time to catch their train.

North Walsham railway station users will now be charged for parking. Picture: Mark Bullimore North Walsham railway station users will now be charged for parking. Picture: Mark Bullimore

"All money from car parks is reinvested back into the railway, improving car parks and cycle parking for customers."

They added: "We're also working to make it easier for people to use other transport including buses, bikes or walking to use our stations, including providing more than 9,000 free cycle spaces across our network."

Alex Branson said on Twitter: "Could you explain why there is an NCP pay and display machine at Brundall. Will I have to start paying for parking on top of rail fares?"