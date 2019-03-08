Search

Survey brands Yarmouth among the worst coastal resorts in the UK - but here are 10 things that make it great

PUBLISHED: 13:22 09 June 2019

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. . Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. . Picture: James Bass

Britain's best and worst seaside resorts have been ranked in a new survey.

Find out what's happening where in Great Yarmouth with a new app Picture: James BassFind out what's happening where in Great Yarmouth with a new app Picture: James Bass

According to the annual Which? British Seaside Survey, which has rated almost 100 UK coastal destinations, Great Yarmouth is in the bottom 10 - listed in 90th position out of 96 destinations.

A number of readers hit out at the rating, with one saying it was an "absolutely skewed resort report".

Great Yarmouth's historic Venetian Waterway is undergoing a £2.7m transformation. Picture: Neil DidsburyGreat Yarmouth's historic Venetian Waterway is undergoing a £2.7m transformation. Picture: Neil Didsbury

They said that Yarmouth has "enough to do to stop any family being bored," and added: "It has featured weekend attractions throughout the summer, such as Wheels and Out There, something which very few of it so-called betters has.

"It also has a wonderful beach, two rivers, and is right in the middle of some wonderful areas like the broads and the Waveney Valley."

Docwras Rock Factory and Shop. Pic by TMS Media.Docwras Rock Factory and Shop. Pic by TMS Media.

In response to the survey, we've listed 10 things that make Yarmouth great.

1. Great Yarmouth is steeped in history with much to explore - from Roman forts and Medieval town walls to the unique Great Yarmouth Row Houses.

2. With its very own Venice-inspired water gardens, Great Yarmouth's historic Venetian Waterways have recently been restored. The Grade II-listed seafront attraction comprises of the Waterways, the ornamental gardens and boating lake. Found just north of Yarmouth's Golden Mile, the Waterways have been a popular visitor attraction for generations.

3. Along the Golden Mile, Great Yarmouth's seafront has played host to numerous famous names and faces over the years, and it is not to be missed.

4. The glorious Great Yarmouth central beach is home to numerous attractions.

5. Attractions aplenty can also be found in town - from the Time and Tide Museum and Merrivale Model Village to the Sea Life Centre.

6. The historic South Quay in Yarmouth is steeped in history with the herring industry and the fisher girls playing a vital part in the town's importance.

7. The food - from fish, chips and mushy peas on Yarmouth market to a bright and cheery stick of rock. Great Yarmouth is still home to one of the few traditional rock makers in the country - Docwras Rock Factory and Shop in Regent Road has showcased sweet heaven for well over a century in the town.

8. The lure of seafront snails at the famous Joyland theme park is a must for any visit to Yarmouth. The theme park opened in 1949 and remains a popular attraction for families today - with the traditional snails ride providing a warm welcome to all.

9. The Hippodrome Circus always has many spectacular shows that you can't afford to miss out on.

10. The Pleasure Beach has been a very popular family theme park for 110 years. Dominating the seafront skyline with the famous Skydrop ride, there is something for all the family to enjoy on a visit.

