'Racing against time' - preparations accelerate for arrival of new £500,000 ride

Preparations for the arrival of a unique white-knuckle ride at a seaside theme park are well under way - while the final touches are being put to the ride itself in an Italian factory.

The attraction is being custom-built for the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth, and has been named the Lightning 360.

Arthur Jones, the park's managing director, said the ride is the first of its kind.

"It's going to be a unique experience," he added.

The ride sits on a tower, with eight arms each supporting a two-seater plane, which can be controlled by the user and turn 360 degrees.

A factory in Montagnana, a town outside Venice in northern Italy, is currently building the ride - and Mr Jones will travel there on Wednesday (February 19) to inspect progress.

"We have to go and make sure everything is as it should be," he said.

Inspectors will check the safety systems before the ride is finally shipped to Great Yarmouth.

Mr Jones said: "We are racing against time but the plan is to get the ride in time for Easter. At the moment it's on schedule."

The Pleasure Beach opens this year on March 28.

While workers in Italy assemble the ride itself, the ground at the Pleasure Beach is being prepared for its arrival, with excavators digging a foundation and the installation of a concrete base.

Named after a Second World War fighter plane, the Lightning 360 will replace Mulan, a caterpillar-themed attraction which closed last year after 20 years entertaining families.

Visitors this year to the Pleasure Beach can also enjoy another new attraction - the Upside-down House.

Mr Jones described a house with all the furniture is on the ceiling.

