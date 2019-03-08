Search

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

PUBLISHED: 10:27 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 28 October 2019

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

The future of a Great Yarmouth business and its 250 employees has been secured following a multi-million pound buyout.

3sun has been sold to Australian engineering company Worley, for a deal in excess of £20m.

3sun is an offshore wind energy installation, operations and maintenance specialist which was launched by founder Graham Hacon 12 years ago.

The move will provide 3sun with the backing to expand its current UK market share of 25%, as well as presenting international opportunities for growth into places like Taiwan and the US.

Mr Hacon launched the company in Gorleston, naming the company 3sun because he had three sons, and wanted to build a future for them.

He said: "We are delighted to join Worley as it sets the industry pace for high quality services in the sector. Our combined expertise promises to offer the offshore wind industry an integrated offering on a global scale, which is hugely exciting for all of us.

"In the coming months we will explore how we can leverage Worley's growing presence in offshore wind and start to identify areas where we can add further value to our customers as a result of the acquisition."

Eoghan Quinn, Worley's global offshore wind lead, stated: "Growing our offering through enhanced O&M services has been a long-term aim and is a fundamental pillar of our expanding offshore wind capabilities.

"By adding 3sun's skills and experience in offshore wind to our own existing global capabilities in the sector, we are ideally placed to continue our support to emerging markets such as Asia and the US, as well as continuing to add value in more mature markets like Europe."

