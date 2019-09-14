Norfolk towns bag share of £95m fund to revamp high streets

King's Lynn is one of the four towns to be awarded transformational funding. Picture: Kristina McArthur, Borough Council of King's Lynn. Kristina McArthur, Borough Council of King's Lynn.

Four Norfolk towns have won a share of £95m to rejuvenate the country's high streets.

Great Yarmouth high street has also won funding. Picture: Edward James, Historic England Great Yarmouth high street has also won funding. Picture: Edward James, Historic England

The East of England has been awarded £7m to invest into historic high streets.

On the list for Norfolk are North Walsham, King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth and Swaffham, as well as just over the border in Lowestoft.

The money, which is the biggest single investment by government into the UK's built heritage, will see disused historical buildings revamped into shops, houses and community centres.

The news has been celebrated by people who live and work in the towns.

Swaffham's Veronica Hutchby said: "This is very exciting news. I expect because this is heritage money it will be put into renovating a historic building or improving its condition so it can be used in the modern economy."

Ms Hutchby has a vested interest in preserving the heritage of the town as she sits on the board of trustees for Swaffham Heritage. She continued: "We've had two lots of people coming into the museum today and saying they didn't realise what a lovely town it was, it's nice to be recognised for that.

"Speaking as someone who lives and works here I'd love to see more entrepreneurs coming to the area, as well as some more niche and independent shops."

The East of England has been awarded the least amount of funding, sitting behind the South West region at £13.7m and London and the South East at £14.3m.

The North East and Yorkshire was awarded £17.2m, the North West £18.7m, and the highest amount of £21.1m was given to the Midlands.

However in other counties more towns have been nominated for the funds so will see it spread further.

The news was announced by culture secretary Nicky Morgan. who said: "This £95 million will help breathe new life into high streets all over England, benefiting businesses, supporting our much-loved buildings and helping to make our communities more attractive places to live, work and visit.

"It is right that we ensure these buildings are preserved for future generations but it is important that we make them work for the modern world."