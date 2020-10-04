‘Everyone is more cautious’ - business as usual for Yarmouth traders as cases rise

Shoppers wearing masks on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

It was a case of business as usual for shoppers and traders on the coast, with everyone doing their bit to halt a rise in coronavirus cases.

Covid-19 Keep Your Distance signs on the approach to Great Yarmouth marketplace. Picture: Mick Howes Covid-19 Keep Your Distance signs on the approach to Great Yarmouth marketplace. Picture: Mick Howes

A call to residents to take extra care to stop the spread of the disease in Great Yarmouth has seen people following the public health advice to protect themselves and their community.

Between September 21 and September 27 the rate of the virus in the borough went up to 49 cases per 100,000 people - almost double the 25 of the week before.

Hand sanitiser stations approaching Great Yarmouth. Picture: Mick Howes Hand sanitiser stations approaching Great Yarmouth. Picture: Mick Howes

With this figure being one of the highest in the region it sparked a plea from Public Health Norfolk, Norfolk County Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council for people to pull together to prevent rates climbing further.

With a number of early morning shoppers out and about on Sunday morning, many were waiting for stores to open. And despite the rain, it was a case of business as usual as people stuck to the rules. Wearing a mask as he waited for the stores to open, one man from Ormesby, said: “Everything is on hold.

Keep left and keep your distance signs on display in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Mick Howes Keep left and keep your distance signs on display in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Mick Howes

“You can’t go away on holiday, and certainly I get the impression that everyone is worried.

“But everyone I’ve seen has been following the rules.”

Lenny Gordon, of Gordon Linens, on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Mick Howes Lenny Gordon, of Gordon Linens, on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Mick Howes

Lenny Gordon, of Gordon Linens on Regent Road, said: “I think we have all coped with it as best we can – it is a learning curve for everyone.

“Among the shoppers and people in the town, certainly everyone is more cautious.

Vanessa Cashman at the popular Docwra Rock Shop on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Mick Howes Vanessa Cashman at the popular Docwra Rock Shop on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Mick Howes

“The people I have dealt with have all been sensible, they have worn masks and asked if they could come in.

“I have found that people are observing the rules and they’ve been a lot more sensible out there, which is good for everyone.”

Vanessa Cashman, shop assistant at Docwra Rock Shop – a Regent Road landmark – has worked at the popular shop for 27 years.

She said: “All the customers and people coming in here have been good, and have followed the rules.

“They have all been wearing masks and sanitising their hands when they come in.

“Trade has been good. Obviously we lost a lot of months but after re-opening in the second week of July it has been busy.

“We have our regulars and there has been a lot of holidaymakers – we had a good September.

“Obviously it is difficult times for everyone, but all the necessary changes have been made, we have got the regulations – so keep following them.”