Video

‘The plans are really exciting’ - much loved cat cafe set for permanent home

Plans have been submitted to open a cat cafe in Great Yarmouth. Co-founder of Darling Darlings cat lounge Paris Miller with Teddy the therapy cat. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A lovable therapy cat is set to offer endless amounts of affection and cuddles after its owner submitted plans to open a permanent cat cafe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Darling Darlings cat lounge has been hosting weekly sessions with one-year-old Teddy since the start of October at Caister’s King George V pavilion.

Proposals which were submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council last week, would see the cafe open five and a half days a week.

A decision is expected to be made at the end of March.

Teddy the therapy cat. Pictured with owners Caroline Graham and her daughter Paris Miller. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Teddy the therapy cat. Pictured with owners Caroline Graham and her daughter Paris Miller. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Teddy has been carefully trained to offer calming companionship for elderly people, children with special needs and people living with dementia.

He has proved to be so popular with guests that owner, Caroline Graham, has set her sights on a permanent workplace for her moggy.

If plans are approved by the council, the cat lounge will move to Howard Street in Great Yarmouth.

Teddy wearing his Christmas bow tie at Darlings Darlings Christmas party. Picture: Neil Didsbury Teddy wearing his Christmas bow tie at Darlings Darlings Christmas party. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“The reaction we have had from everyone has been brilliant. They all love Teddy and he seems to have really enjoyed interacting with everybody,” Miss Graham said.

“The plans are really exciting and there are lots for people to look forward to.”

Miss Graham and her daughter Paris, 16, rounded off a ‘wonderful’ 2018 by hosting a special Christmas party where guests tucked into mince pies and other festive treats.

Pleased to meet you. Teddy greeted old friends and new at Darlings Darlings cat cafe's Christmas party. Picture: Neil Didsbury Pleased to meet you. Teddy greeted old friends and new at Darlings Darlings cat cafe's Christmas party. Picture: Neil Didsbury

They now hope opening a cat cafe will allow them to put on a greater variety of events, with the endearing Teddy centre stage.

His owner said: “I am quite keen to host a quiet session where the music will be turned down and spaces will be limited.

“This would be an ideal setting for people who suffer with autism and I know they would get a lot from spending time with Teddy.”

Teddy the cat proved very popular at the Darling Darlings cat cafe Christmas party in Caister. Picture: Neil Didsbury Teddy the cat proved very popular at the Darling Darlings cat cafe Christmas party in Caister. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Miss Graham also has plans to train another therapy cat but admitted she does not know when a new furry friend will be introduced to adoring guests.

Paris described Teddy as being a lot of fun and said he has a calming influence on people.

The lovable feline will happily allow guests to stroke his tummy and give him plenty of fuss.

A time frame on an opening date should the plans get the green light has not been made but the pair are excited by proposals to find Teddy a new place to roam.