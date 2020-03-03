New guide showcasing the best of regional tourism launched

The launch of the Norfolk and Suffolk Great Days Out brochure. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A guide to days out in Norfolk and Suffolk has launched this week, showcasing the best this region has to offer in time for Summer.

380,000 copies of Great Days Out in Norfolk and Suffolk have been printed, and can be found everywhere from train stations to supermarkets.

It features attractions as diverse as Camel Park Oasis to the Muckleburgh Collection, and from Holkham to Africa Alive.

For 2020, the guide has been given a fresh new look with a specially commissioned illustrations.

The guide is the work of the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourist Attractions (NSTA), who launched the brochure at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure this week.

Peter Williamson, Chair of NSTA said: "We are very excited to launch our 2020 guide to Great Days Out in Norfolk and Suffolk. The new cover looks great and the guide has been redesigned to be more useful than ever.

"We have already had great feedback from both attractions and visitors alike and we hope that people pick up a copy to help them plan their days out in both counties across the year.

The guide is organised geographically but readers can also search for days out by attraction type as well as finding out useful information like whether the attraction is open during the winter or if it welcomes dogs.

In the middle pages, readers will also find a big selection of money-off vouchers.

Mr Williamson added: "We know from experience that many people keep a copy in their house or car to help provide inspiration when they're struggling to make decisions because, let's face it, Norfolk and Suffolk are blessed with a fantastic number and range of attractions and choosing which one to go to for a day out can be hard."

The NSTA is the only organisation in Norfolk and Suffolk that concentrates solely on promoting and representing tourist attractions.

The group undertakes a range of activities to support the marketing of its member attractions, the biggest of which is the production of this annual guide.