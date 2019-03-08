30,000 pints drunk as beer festival leaves Norwich

The Great British Beer Festival Winter at the Halls in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk CAMRA Archant

More than 30,000 pints were drunk at the final Great British Beer Festival Winter hosted in Norwich.

The national CAMRA event has been staged in Norwich for the last three years and will move on to Birmingham for 2020.

Around 10,500 visitors made their way to the Halls in Norwich to enjoy the festival, and Norfolk CAMRA have today announced the dates of their annual Norwich Beer Festival commencing Monday 21 October until Saturday 26 October 2019.

During the festival local brewer Lacons has won national award, the Champion Winter Beer of Britain with their Audit Ale.

The chosen local charity, the Benjamin Foundation, raised over £5,200 during the course of the festival.