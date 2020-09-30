Video

WATCH: Graffiti artists at work in Chapelfield shopping centre

The graffiti artwork in Chapelfield marking a new direction for the centre, by Knapple and MissE. Pic: FOUR PR agency. Archant

A new wall mural has been created overnight ‘Banksy-style’ in Chapelfield by two Norwich graffiti artists.

A new artwork has been done by graffiti artists in Chapelfield. Pic: EDP A new artwork has been done by graffiti artists in Chapelfield. Pic: EDP

The 9m x 10m artwork by Knapple and MissE took five hours, was commissioned and marks new changes ahead for the shopping centre.

Gone is the former giraffe image in the centre as well as the name Intu as the centre is on the verge of being sold to a new owner. And hinting at a new beginning are the words “change is coming Norwich” written into the mural.

The painting titled ‘Smile’ depicts a large smile in readiness for World Smile Day but also to cheer people up amid the gloominess of Covid.

The artwork also includes some cats – which look remarkably similar to a series of feline faces which appeared last year along the Broadland Northway, springing up in different places along the road. The cats were eventually removed.

So has the mysterious ‘Catsy’ artist been unveiled?

Graffiti artist Knapple was keeping mum, only saying: “MissE and I are thrilled to be given the opportunity to paint inside Chapelfield. This is a great step for bringing Norwich up to date with street art and showing how it can connect with passers-by and bring life to blank walls.

“The design is both of our signature artworks put together. It’s great to be able to take it to the next level and do it on such a huge scale. This is without a doubt the biggest thing either of us have painted so it’s very exciting.”

Knapple has been brightening up the streets of Norwich since 2015. She’s a professional artist and a self-confessed rebel who claims: “If your life isn’t fun, you’re not doing it right.”

Fellow artist MissE’s career has really taken off since June when she began to paint graffiti in response to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Her work includes colourful abstract paintings and intuitive doodles.

The artwork can be seen in the upper ground floor of Chapelfield.

No sale of Chapelfield has yet been agreed.