Graduate starts new firm that helps you relive your memories

PUBLISHED: 13:10 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:10 01 November 2019

Jude Daniels, who is launching EachMoment. Pic: submitted

Jude Daniels, who is launching EachMoment. Pic: submitted

A graduate has launched a new business converting people's old camcorder footage into a digital format so they can relive their favourite moments again.

Jude Daniels, who is launching EachMoment. Pic: submitted

Many people have important family events such as weddings, graduations, christenings and engagements captured on VHS tape over the past few decades but with this format now defunct, these memories are resigned to the attic.

But Jude Daniels, 23, who's just graduated from university, is launching EachMoment which converts old footage into a new digital format.

He'll convert VHS tapes, old pictures such as 35mm slides and even sound cassettes into a new and easy to use format, putting footage onto a memory stick, or as a link so you can save to your computer or phone or a DVD.

The Memory Box which customers fill with old VHS tapes and pictures to be converted. Pic: Each MomentThe Memory Box which customers fill with old VHS tapes and pictures to be converted. Pic: Each Moment

MORE: Boss of Castle Quarter jubilant as 'thousands' more people now visiting venue

"We convert old school media such as school plays which were filmed, weddings, family parties, all kinds of footage from the last few decades," said Jude, who lives at Whitlingham, Trowse, Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

Jude decided to launch EachMoment after studying audio and recording technology at De Montfort University in Leicester.

"We were taught how old media, especially video tapes, degrades over time. Video tapes, for example, lose 30% of their quality over 20 years and sometimes can just become overcome with mould or their magnetic charge just wears out.

"It occurred to me that no one is really aware these old memories are decaying so I thought I'd try and do something about it."

Jude has made it easy for people to submit footage, creating a mail-order box called the 'Memory Box' which comes in five different sizes which he he will send to clients for them to fill and return.

He will also collect from homes in the Norwich area. He uses an itemised barcode system to ensure everyone's footage is kept separate and private and once he's converted it, he sends it back in the preferred digital format.

The format war in the home video industry in the 1970s and 1980s saw VHS and Betamax battle it out, with VHS winning and then optical disc formats came in and then DVDs in 1997 when the video tape market began to decline.

By 2008 DVDs had replaced VHS which ceased production completely in 2016.

You can contact Jude at EachMoment by emailing jude@eachmoment.co.uk or visit www.eachmoment.co.uk

