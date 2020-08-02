Search

Nearly 4000 restaurants across region cut bills as Eat Out to Help Out scheme launches

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 August 2020

More than 72,000 dinners have signed up to be part of the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme in the East of England. Photo: HMRC

More than 72,000 dinners have signed up to be part of the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme in the East of England. Photo: HMRC

HMRC

Nearly 4000 restaurants across the East of England will cut diners’ bills by as much as 50pc, as the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme officially opens for business today.

More than 72,000 dinners have signed up to be part of the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme in the East of England. Photo: HMRCMore than 72,000 dinners have signed up to be part of the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme in the East of England. Photo: HMRC

People visiting a participating a restaurant, café or pub on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, throughout August, will receive the discount – keeping more money in their pockets and giving a vital boost to the UK’s hospitality sector.

The scheme – part of the government’s Plan for Jobs that will spur the country’s economic recovery from coronavirus – applies to all food and non-alcoholic drinks, with a maximum discount per person of £10, which could save a family of four up to £40 per meal.

Independent eateries as well as national chains are taking part and there has already been over 3.3 million hits on the Eat Out to Help Out restaurant finder since it launched last week and businesses have since seen a boost in bookings.

No vouchers are needed, with the participating establishment deducting money from the bill.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme’s number one aim is to help protect the jobs of 1.8 million chefs, waiters and restaurateurs by boosting demand and getting customers through the door.

“More than 72,000 establishments will be serving discounted meals across the country, with the government paying half the bill.

“The industry is a vital ingredient to our economy and it’s been hit hard by coronavirus, so enjoy summer safely by showing your favourite places your support – we’ll pay half.”

The scheme will help protect the jobs of the hospitality industry’s 1.8 million employees by encouraging people to safely return to their local restaurants, cafes and pubs where social-distancing rules allow.

Around 80pc of hospitality firms stopped trading in April, with 1.4 million workers furloughed, the highest of any sector.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme is one part of the Chancellor’s £30 billion Plan for Jobs, announced last month.

