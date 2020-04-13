Search

Advanced search

Businesses receive more than £18m to stay afloat during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:59 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 13 April 2020

Businesses across South Norfolk and Broadland have received more than £18m in government grants. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Businesses across South Norfolk and Broadland have received more than £18m in government grants. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Businesses in Norfolk have received more than £18m to help stay afloat during the coronavirus lockdown.

South Norfolk and Broadland Council have helped more than 1,500 businesses in the two districts to apply for one of the two government grants that help to cover operational costs.

You may also want to watch:

The two grants, available through the councils’ websites, are the Small Business Grant Fund, which provides £10,000 as a one-off grant to help small business owners meet their operating costs and the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund, which provides £10,000 or £25,000.

Director of place, Phil Courtier, said: “This is an incredibly challenging time for our local businesses, but there is help available and we are working as quickly as possible to get that help out there.

“We have written to every business we believe is eligible for a grant. But there are many businesses we know of that have not come forward.”

For more information about the grants go to www.broadland.gov.uk or www.south-norfolk.gov.uk.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Tributes paid to former nurse and ‘Mrs Cricket’ of Swaffham

L-R, Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Eleven more deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 100

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Tributes paid to former nurse and ‘Mrs Cricket’ of Swaffham

L-R, Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Eleven more deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 100

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘They made monkey noises’ - Girl abused in street for wearing gas mask

Salima Boussabourne, 15, was apparently bullied for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Supplied by the family

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

How church that could be Norfolk’s smallest marked Easter Sunday

Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Network created to support veterans through coronavirus

The Bridge for Heroes has created a coronavirus support network. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24