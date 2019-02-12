Government boost to ‘green power revolution’ will generate 6,000 skilled jobs in East Anglia

Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm. Pic: www.chpv.co.uk

More than 6,000 well-paid, skilled jobs are to be created in the offshore wind sector in Norfolk and Suffolk by 2032.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Minister Claire Perry who is launching the new government deal today in East Anglia. Pic: PA. Minister Claire Perry who is launching the new government deal today in East Anglia. Pic: PA.

The joint government and industry deal is worth £250m.

The government claims a third of British electricity could be generated by offshore wind farms by the end of the next decade and more than half of this from East Anglia which is now being seen as the UK’s “epicentre for energy generation”.

With its unique mix of renewable energy and offshore wind, gas and nuclear energy production, the sector in Norfolk and Suffolk will be worth £59.4bn by 2040.

MORE: Invasion? Why these ‘robots’ are massing in a Norfolk field?

Doug Field, the chairman of LEP. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY, Archant. Doug Field, the chairman of LEP. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY, Archant.

The government will launch the deal with energy and clean growth minister Claire Perry in Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Already nearly 4GW of offshore wind power is operational off the region, accounting for 52% of the UK’s current 7.5GW installed capacity and by 2032, the number of skilled jobs in the sector across the UK is set to treble in number to 27,000.

Doug Field, chairman of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Norfolk and Suffolk’s wind cluster is becoming the centre of gravity for the UK’s market with more capacity than any other UK region.

“We’re launching Norfolk and Suffolk’s offshore wind prospectus in tandem with the deal which sets out our ambitions, vision and how the cluster will be developed. This opportunity could also create more than 6,000 well-paid skilled jobs by 2032 which is a key aim for our region.”

Danielle Lane, country manager for Vattenfall, developing two offshore wind farm projects in Norfolk, said: “Vattenfall wholeheartedly supports the deal’s objective of at least 60% of our investment going to UK businesses and as far as possible to firms in Norfolk and East Anglia. We have been talking to the region’s businesses for some time now, and it’s clear that the economic potential of a clean-energy powerhouse in Norfolk is enormous.”

John Best, special projects for James Fisher Marine Services based in Lowestoft, said: “To get ministerial recognition for the importance of the region is fantastic. We are now moving from proposal to delivery which is very exciting and it will mean more jobs as we secure more contracts.”