Beach huts put up for rent following 'embarrassing' lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Robin Knight Archant

A Norfolk council which only managed to sell four of 20 new beach huts in 10 months has now put a number up for rent.

Just four of the beach huts have been sold. Picture: Steve Crane Just four of the beach huts have been sold. Picture: Steve Crane

Deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC), Graham Plant, branded the lack of sales of new beach huts in Gorleston "embarrassing" at a council meeting last month.

GYBC was left red-faced after it was initially believed 13 of the 20 beach huts it had put up for sale in Gorleston in October had been sold.

Four of the unsold huts went up for hire last week on the authority's website.

Leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth, Trevor Wainwright, said the council always planned to rent the beach huts out but this had happened sooner than expected.

Leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth Trevor Wainwright. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth Trevor Wainwright. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"It's a great opportunity for people to take advantage of," he said.

"There has already been a lot of interest in them which is a really good sign.

"Now is a good time for people to give them a go with the August bank holiday around the corner."

Residents can hire one of the beach huts on Gorleston's Lower Esplanade for one week at a price of £120.

The council is charging £300 for four weeks and £1,200 for eight weeks.

Tenants will have access to a dedicated amenity block with wash basins and toilets.

The beach huts were initially put on the market for £19,800 each and despite attracting a lot of interest a number of the deals did not go through.

Speaking last month Mr Plant said the price - which was set by officers who used market rates - was too high.

He said: "It's like anything new you do in business, you need to give people an incentive."

"Unfortunately that was not done and the price was too high."

The white beach huts, which have a veranda for outside seating, can still be bought on Aldreds website for the original price of £19,800.

The borough council gave itself planning permission for 70 huts close to the beach last summer.

For more information on how to hire a beach hut visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's website.