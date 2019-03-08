Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Beach huts put up for rent following 'embarrassing' lack of sales

PUBLISHED: 13:01 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 13 August 2019

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Robin Knight

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Robin Knight

Archant

A Norfolk council which only managed to sell four of 20 new beach huts in 10 months has now put a number up for rent.

Just four of the beach huts have been sold. Picture: Steve CraneJust four of the beach huts have been sold. Picture: Steve Crane

Deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC), Graham Plant, branded the lack of sales of new beach huts in Gorleston "embarrassing" at a council meeting last month.

GYBC was left red-faced after it was initially believed 13 of the 20 beach huts it had put up for sale in Gorleston in October had been sold.

Four of the unsold huts went up for hire last week on the authority's website.

Leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth, Trevor Wainwright, said the council always planned to rent the beach huts out but this had happened sooner than expected.

Leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth Trevor Wainwright. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLeader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth Trevor Wainwright. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"It's a great opportunity for people to take advantage of," he said.

"There has already been a lot of interest in them which is a really good sign.

"Now is a good time for people to give them a go with the August bank holiday around the corner."

Residents can hire one of the beach huts on Gorleston's Lower Esplanade for one week at a price of £120.

The council is charging £300 for four weeks and £1,200 for eight weeks.

Tenants will have access to a dedicated amenity block with wash basins and toilets.

The beach huts were initially put on the market for £19,800 each and despite attracting a lot of interest a number of the deals did not go through.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking last month Mr Plant said the price - which was set by officers who used market rates - was too high.

He said: "It's like anything new you do in business, you need to give people an incentive."

"Unfortunately that was not done and the price was too high."

The white beach huts, which have a veranda for outside seating, can still be bought on Aldreds website for the original price of £19,800.

The borough council gave itself planning permission for 70 huts close to the beach last summer.

For more information on how to hire a beach hut visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's website.

Most Read

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that ‘promotes homosexuality’

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters called to teenager stuck on kids swing

Firefighters had to rescue a teenager stuck on a children?s swing in Willbye Avenue in Diss. Picture: Google

Speed limit set to be cut to 20mph in dozens more Norwich roads

More Norwich roads look set to get 20mph limits. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY .
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists