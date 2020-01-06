Pet shop firm closes after 51 years

The property, formerly Goodson Bros pet superstore in Magdalen Road, now for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

A family-run pet store which has been open in Norwich for more than half a century has closed after the brothers who owned it retired.

Michael and Roger Goodson when they first went into business. Pic: Goodson Bros Michael and Roger Goodson when they first went into business. Pic: Goodson Bros

Roger and Michael Goodson, who ran Goodson Bros pet superstore in Magdalen Road, closed up well before Christmas and put the building up for sale for £260,000.

They opened the shop in 1968 and when they posted on Facebook their decision to close, they received dozens of comments from customers who'd shopped there over the years.

The Goodson family has three brothers and the other, Philip Goodson, spearheads Blackrow nurseries in Stratton Strawless, which sells trees and plants.

Roger Goodson told this newspaper he'd really enjoyed running the pet shop and said there weren't many independents left now because many other families had started at the same time, and also retired.

Customers online posted their disbelief at the announcement of closure. One person posted on Facebook: "Sad to see you go, 28 years we have known you, had some lovely chats and laughs. Enjoy your retirement Mike and Roger." Another: 'It's very rare these days to get two men who are so genuinely lovely and caring as you two. You both always go way beyond your duty. You have genuine care for every single person that walked through your shop's door. You would greet all of us with such a warm welcome and smile. I always looked forward to getting my cat's biscuits because I always knew you'd be happy to see me and would always chat. Others told of how they'd bought their pets from there years ago. One lady posted: 'This is so sad. I bought my lovely cat Marie from you 16 years ago, along with every childhood hamster and guinea pig.' Another recalled: 'I use to like coming in just to pet the kittens that were in the shop and even your lovely birds including the parrot, lol.'

With the nature of pet shop businesses changing, and regulations making it less easy to sell live animals and competition on prices from large stores like Pets at Home and online suppliers, few independent pet shops remain in Norwich.

The Goodsons themselves posted on Facebook: 'The decision has not been made lightly and we are extremely sad too as it's been a part of our lives for a very long time.'

The property, a two storey corner terrace building with a ground floor retail unit and two, externally accessed, one bedroom first floor flats which are currently let, is for sale with Arnolds Keys.